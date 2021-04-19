Kajal Aggarwal Pens Warm Birthday Wish For 'best Brother' Karan Valecha

Magadheera actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to celebrate her brother-in-law Karan Valecha's birthday. The actor went on to share some throwback pictures to wish her dear brother-in-law and pen some sweet wishes for him. Karan Valecha is Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha Aggarwal’s husband and by the looks of the post, they share a good bond with each other.

In the first picture, the actor shared a picture from her wedding where she can be seen striking a pose with Karan and her husband Gautam Kitchlu. In the picture, they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Happiest birthday our darling #kekster #bestbrotherever”. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post below.

In the second picture, Kajal went on to share another throwback picture with Gautam and Karan having a good time at a party. They can be seen striking some stunning poses for the camera. In another picture, Karan can be seen escorting Kajal to the stage on the day of her wedding. And the other last picture, Karan can be seen showering love on his brother and sister-in-law. Kajal also wrote, “We love you @mastkarandar”. Take a look at the posts below.

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, giving a glimpse into how she's spending her time during the lockdown. The actor made a zucchini chocolate banana loaf at home and chose to play puzzles. "What are you doing during the lockdown?" she asked fans, sharing a glimpse of the same. She then took a selfie and experimented with various Instagram filters. Take a look at the post below.

She had previously watched the Netflix documentary Seaspiracy, which portrays the negative effects of commercial fishing, water-related practices lice infestations, and salmon dying from diseases, among other things, and was produced by Kip Anderson and directed by Ali Tabrizi. She wrote a lengthy note in which she expressed her disgust at how the fish industry is given such latitude and that no one challenges it. She went on to say that it's important for people to understand how seafood is captured.

She went on to say that she has been living a plant-based diet for a long time and has no health problems or deficiencies. "Now is the time for us to take a stand and do something about our world," she said. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram note quickly went viral. Several snippets from the documentary were shared on social media, and a large number of people expressed their opinions about it.

Image Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.