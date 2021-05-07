Kajal Aggarwal Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Picture With Special Message

The registrations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group of 18-44 years has begun. Several members from the film fraternity have received the first jab of the vaccine and have taken to their social media to share pictures of them at the vaccination centres. South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal also joined the list and took to her Instagram story to share pictures post the vaccination. She also wrote a special message for her fans.

Kajal Aggarwal receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

In the picture shared by Kajal, she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are all smiles for the camera. She is wearing a grey tee-shirt and a pair of white trousers where her husband is donning black overalls. She wrote in the caption, 'First shot done'. She also urged her fans to 'take the vaccines as and when possible'.

Kajal also shared a picture with veteran actor Anupam Kher whom she bumped into at the vaccination centre. The 66-year-old actor was seen donning a black tee-shirt and grey denim pants. In the caption of the post, Kajal write, 'Was so good to see you sir, after so long, albeit not the preferred place'.

Kajal and her husband have joined the list of several celebrities who have pledged to support or associate with organisations that are working to provide COVID relief. In her Instagram story, Kajal informed her fans that they are going to donate the profits earned for the month of May to an organisation called FromU2Them to support their COVID-19 relief efforts. Check out her announcement below.

Kajal Aggarwal's movies

The Mumbai Saga actor has a packed 2021 as she has several releases lined up for releases. She will next be seen in Hey Sinamika, a romantic comedy film directed by Madhan Karky that also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nakshatra Nagesh in prominent roles. She is also going to star in Acharya and Ghosty.

