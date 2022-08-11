Kajal Aggarwal Recreates Baahubali's Iconic Scene With Son In Tribute To SS Rajamouli

The Baahubali series is touted as one of the best cinematic creations in the film industry so far. The film has several iconic scenes and recently actor Kajal Aggarwal recreated one of them. In a tribute to ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Kajal Aggarwal recreated the film's scene with her son Neil, as evident from a picture she shared on her social media space. She even mentioned that the post was dedicated to the RRR director.

Kajal Aggarwal recreates Baahubali's iconic scene with her son

On August 11, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her son. In the pic, Neil could be seen placing his tiny little foot on the actor's head. Kajal recreated Baahubali's scene which featured Kattappa placing Mahendra Baahubali’s foot on his head. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "@ssrajamoul sir, this is Neil’s and my dedication to you! How could we not (sic)."

The Acharya actor tied the knot with her long-time friend Gautam Kitchlu in 2020 and they welcomed their first child on April 8, 2022. Aggarwal often shares glimpses of her son on her social media space. The actor first uploaded Neil's pic with a heartfelt message, which read, "I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body (sic)." Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal has worked with SS Rajamouli in the historical fantasy film Magadheera (2009), also starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film which was also the debut film of Ram Charan was a massive hit.

Image: Instagram/@ssrajamoulifanclub10/@kajalaggarwalofficial