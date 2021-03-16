Kajal Aggarwal Remembers Every Morning Before School, Shares Her Daily Struggle

Kajal Aggarwal recently made an attempt at the "Don't Rush Challenge" in which she remembered her school days struggle. She shared a video clip for all her fans and depicted how every morning used to be when she used to wake up for school. The fans were delighted to see Kajal Agarwal's video and commented on how they could easily relate to her situation.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Don’t Rush Challenge

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which she can be seen in her bed trying to wake up. In the video, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured nightdress and as she wakes up in the morning, she doesn’t feel like getting out of the bed and after yawning for a while, she decides to go to bed again. She stated as to this is what happens when her early morning alarm rings.

In the caption, she asked all her fans about their morning school routine when they had to wake up and how those five minutes made a life-altering difference. She then added how, to date, it was her daily struggle with red-eye flights. She then mentioned how she was performing the Don’t Rush Challenge with her snooze repeat routine.

The fans took to Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram and mentioned in the comments how cute she looked in the video. Many of the fans were left in splits and added laughing emojis in the comments to express their feelings while many others agreed with her and stated how those five minutes gave them more satisfaction than whole night sleep. Many of them said good night to her as she slept while others kept asking her as to where her husband was. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kajal Aggarwal’s video and see how they loved her Don’t Rush Challenge.





Kajal Aggarwal also added another video of herself in which she can be seen in a white bathrobe and as she falls back on the bed, she is seen all dressed up in a cool white and blue floral attire. It was a three-piece attire that consisted of a shirt, a pair of pants along with a snazzy cover-up. In the caption, she stated how it was like this every single day as she loved her occupation.

