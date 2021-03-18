Kajal Aggarwal Reveals The Reason Behind 'Indian 2' Shooting Coming To A Standstill

Kajal Aggarwal will be soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil film titled Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian. The Tamil action-thriller will have S. Shankar at its helm and is being bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The Indian 2 shooting came to a halt recently and the leading lady of the film, Kajal Aggarwal opened up about the reason for the same, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Indian 2 shooting halted

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu movie titled Mosagallu, which is all set to release in theatres on March 19, 2021. During one of the promotional events, the Singham actor opened up about why the shooting of Kamal Haasan's new movie Indian 2 has come to a standstill. Talking about the reason behind the delay in filming, Aggarwal stated that most of the crew members on set are from the United States and are unable to travel to India due to the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions imposed by the government.

Indian 2 accident on the set

Earlier this year, in the month of February, there was an unfortunate accident that took place on the sets of Indian 2. A massive heavy-duty crane fell on one of the tents constructed on the sets, because of which three lives were claimed and ten people were badly injured. Following the incident, the team announced an aid of â‚¹1 crore each to the family of the deceased and â‚¹90 lakh was handed over to a technician named Ramarajan, who was severely injured in the accident.

More about the upcoming Tamil film

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 action-thriller flick Indian and will mark the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan, after two decades. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the cast of the Tamil action movie will include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The music of the movie would be given by Anirudh Ravichander while B. Jeyamohan, Lakshmi Saravanakumar, and Kabilan Vairamuthu have penned down the script. Both Haasan and Venu will be seen reprising their roles in this action-thriller.

