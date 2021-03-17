Kajal Aggarwal Sends Fans Love And Kisses Amidst All The 'pre-movie Release Excitement '

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram on March 16, 2021, to share an adorable video of herself sending love and kisses to her fans with an upbeat and peppy song in the background. She made the video as a way to express her love for her fans for always supporting her. The video was also a way to convey her excitement for her upcoming films Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga. She captioned her post by saying, “Sending back love and kisses for all the pre-movie release, excitement â¤ï¸ #ummah Thank you my #fanslikenoother 19.03.2021 #Mosagallu #Mumbaisaga”.

Kajal Aggarwal's 'love' for fans

In the video, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen striking a variety of poses which eventually culminate in her blowing kisses to her fans, whom she has called the best fans in the world. The video begins with her sitting crossed-legged on the floor in workout attire. She counts to three along with the background score and then the clip jumps to her in a floral green attire blowing a kiss to the camera. This then cuts to her jumping out from behind a curtain in a grey halter-necked dress to blow a second kiss to her fans. The video ends with her again in workout attire as she stands with her back to the camera while forming a heart with her hands and then doubling over to sing the last line of the song.

The video has received a total of 330k likes and 1,024 comments as of now and still counting. Fans reacted to the post with a variety of emojis ranging from hearts to the fire emoji and also the heart eyes emoji. One fan in particular also commented by saying that Kajal Aggarwal’s smile was the 'most mesmerising'. Others said that the video clip was very cute.

Mosagallu is a film that will be releasing in both Telugu as well as in English. The date for the release of the Telugu counterpart of the film is slated for March 19, 2021, while the English version of the film will be releasing later on in the year. The film is based on the real-life events of the large-scale call centre scam that took place in India a few years back. Mumbai Saga is another one of Kajal Aggarwal’s films releasing on March 19, 2021, where she will be seen opposite John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

