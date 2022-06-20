Kajal Aggarwal Shares Adorable Glimpse Of 'precious Son' Neil Kitchlu; 'Best Birthday'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is currently reaping the joys of motherhood after welcoming her firstborn Neil Kitchlu into the world on April 19 with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Ever since Neil came into the Hey Sinamika actor's life, she is leaving no stones unturned in embracing every moment with the little munchkin. On Monday, Kajal took to her social media space and gave fans a sneak-peek into one of her heart-melting moments with her 'precious' son Neil Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal shares a cute pic with son Neil Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal ringed into her 37th birthday on June 19. This birthday is even more special for the Singham actor as it is her first birthday with her son Neil Kitchlu.On Monday, Kajal took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable glimpse of her little one. In the picture, the actor is seen holding Neil in her arms and is just about to kiss him. Notably, this is the first picture of the baby being shared by the actor wherein a part of his face is revealed.

Sharing the photo, Kajal penned a heartwarming note where she thanked all her fans and well-wishers for the heartfelt birthday wishes. Moreover, she also revealed that this is her 'best birthday.' Kajal wrote, "19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs 😍😘❤️ thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!"

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's post here:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "awwieee my heart 🥺🥺🥺" another user wrote "Most adorable neil ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" the other user wrote, "Too cute 🥰. So adorable 🥰🥰 ❤️" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni also reacted to the post.

Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpses of Neil Kitchlu

Earlier on 13th June, new mom Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sweet picture with her newborn baby. In the photo, the actor is seen holding Neil in her arms as the mother-son duo lay on a bed. Although Neil's face is not clearly visible in the post. Sharing the pic, Kajal wrote in the caption "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat ❤️"

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial