Kajal Aggarwal Shares Adorable Picture As Son Neil Turns 4-months-old On Janmashtami 2022

Kajal Aggarwal is seemingly enjoying her motherhood and sharing glimpses of it with her millions of fans. The actor welcomed her son Neil, earlier this year, with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Ever since she became a mother, the Hey Sinamika actor has been sharing adorable pictures with her son. As her son turned four months old on the occasion of Janmashtami 2022, Kajal Aggarwal dropped a beautiful picture with him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal recently shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen spending some quality time with her baby boy. In the photo, Kajal Aggarwal donned a white shirt on blue jeans and twinned with her little one. The actor sat by the window and played with her son Neil. Sharing the adorable picture, Kajal Aggarwal wished her son a happy 4-month birthday and sent her fans warm wishes on Janmashtami. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 4 months to the love of my life Neil Kitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all !"

The actor received a lot of love from her fans as they could not stop adoring her picture with her son. While a fan penned, "Best picture on Internet Today A little Krishna In my feed This Janmashtami," another wrote, "Waiting to see neil in lord Krishna getup."

Kajal Aggarwal pens special note for her son Neil Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal welcomed her first son Neil with her husband Gautam Kitchlu back in April. On the occasion of Mother's Day. Kajal Aggarwal shared the first-ever glimpse of her baby boy and penned a heartfelt note for him. She mentioned how her firstborn is precious to her. She added, "The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial