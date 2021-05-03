Kajal Aggarwal Shares Adorable Picture With Her 'support System' Hubby Gautam Kichlu

Actress, Kajal Aggarwal, recently shared a photo of herself with her husband, Gautam Kichlu, on her Instagram handle. In the photo, the couple can be seen standing presumably on a terrace as Gautam clicks the selfie while Kajal can be seen hugging him from behind. The actress shared the photo with the hashtag "SupportSystem" for her husband. The actress has often featured beautiful photos with her husband on her Instagram handle ever since the two announced their engagement.

Fans react to Kajal Aggarwal's post

Kajal Aggarwal's husband, Gautam Kichlu, has often featured on the actress' Instagram handle as she simply loves posting photos from their time together including their wedding photos, vacations and more. The couple's photos on the Singham actress' handle often prompt a number of responses from fans. Many of Kajal's fans took to the comments section to compliment the actress' beauty.

Many fans also left comments praising the couple and calling them a "beautiful" pair while many others commented talking about how the two looked adorable in the photo. Many fans also talked about how the couple was "made for each other" while others simply talked about how they were their "favourite couple". Other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the couple. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects, relationship, and more

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu announced their engagement just weeks before their wedding in October 2020. The couple wed last year on October 30, during the pandemic, in a small, private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple has been inseparable ever since and has often featured on each other's Instagram handles.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is set to appear in several upcoming films. Kajal will next be seen in the Tamil romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika which is slated to release sometime in 2021. She will also appear in the Telugu action drama film, Acharya, which was scheduled to release on May 13, 2021 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aggarwal has also signed on for an untitled project with Praveen Sattaru, for 2021; however, not much else is known about the film.

Kajal Aggarwal will also appear in the upcoming Tamil film, Ghosty, which is set for a 2022 release. She will also star in the upcoming Tamil vigilante action thriller film, Indian 2. The actress will also star in the upcoming Tamil comedy-drama film, Paris Paris. Not much else is known about the release dates of these films.

Image source - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.