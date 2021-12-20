Kajal Aggarwal Shares Adorable Throwback Picture Celebrating Mother's Bday; See Pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Monday took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother, Suman Aggarwal on the occasion of the latter's birthday through a special post. The actor, who surely knows how to balance her family, shared some throwback pictures of her mother and family and penned a sweet note for her.

Kajal Aggarwal sends birthday wishes to her mother

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures featuring her mother, father, and husband. The actor captioned the picture, "Happiest birthday my beautiful mommy, we love you so much!" The actor is always keen on spending time with her family and her recent social media posts are proof for it. Recently, Kajal also shared a picture with her mother-in-law, penning birthday wishes for her. The actor captioned the picture, Happiest birthday mama @dheerakitchlu we love you so much!"

Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy rumours have been making rounds on social media for a long time now. The actor tied the knot with her beau, Gautam Kitchlu in October last year. The couple's nuptials were a blend of Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions alongside which they also performed some Telugu rituals. Kajal Agrawal looked regal in a multi-coloured floral wedding ensemble whereas Gautam wore a cream coloured sherwani on their special day. While fans are eager to hear the news soon from the parents-to-be, Kajal's latest pictures confirmed she is expecting a child.

What's next on Kajal Aggarwal's work front

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Pooja Hedge will be seen playing a cameo role and the film will hit the silver screens on February 4, 2022. Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action drama film. The film is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company and Mani Sharma is the composer of the music. The film was launched in October 2019, its Principal photography began in January 2020 but the production has been delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor will also star alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in Hey Sinamika. The first look of the film will be out soon. As per Pinkvilla, Kajal Aggarwal had several projects in her kitty. However, she has been replaced in some due to her pregnancy.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial