Kajal Aggarwal Shares Glimpses Of Ancient Martial Art That She's Been Learning For 3 Years

After welcoming her baby boy Neil with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to return to work in movies. While Aggarwal had two releases in 2022 - Hey Sinamika and Aacharya - she is now gearing up for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. While the movie is an action drama, Kajal Aggarwal recently revealed that she has been taking ancient martial arts lessons, known as Kalaripayattu.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a sneak peek into her training for martial art. In the clip, the actor is seen gearing up for her training wherein she also got indulged in a sword fight. She was later seen practising hand-on-hand combat and also exercising for it.

Sharing the video, the Magadheera star shared some details about the martial art and its origin. She wrote, "Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally."

Kajal Aggarwal further revealed that she has been practising Kalaripayattu "intermittently" for the past three years. She also lauded her trainers for their patience and for guiding her according to her abilities. She wrote, "Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters."

More about Indian 2

The upcoming film Indian 2 will see veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The movie will mark the official sequel to Haasan's 1996 blockbuster Indian and will see him reprise his role as Senapathy after 26 years. Helmed by S Shankar, the film's shoot faced several hurdles over the years. Now, the makers have reportedly begun the film's shoot for which Kajal Aggarwal is prepping.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial