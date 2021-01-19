Kajal Aggarwal Shares List Of Her 'favourites'; From Food To Places And People! Read

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the Indian entertainment industry. She has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films in her career spanning over a decade. The actor also has a huge fan following on social media platforms and she recently revealed some of her favorites on Instagram.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Start The New Year With An Intense Trek To Himalayas

Kajal Aggarwal shares her list of ‘favorites’ – from food to person

Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 17 million followers. She recently took time from her schedule and did a question and answer session with fans on the social media platform. The actor shared her list of favorites which include places, food, and people.

When asked about her favorite place in Chennai, Kajal Aggarwal wrote that they are associated with food. She mentioned Avartana and Amethyst. She also hinted that she likes southern spices.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Pens Moving Year-end Note, Says 'grateful For Marrying Love Of My Life'

Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Q&A gave fans her favorite dish. The actor is diet conscious and is one of the fittest stars in the industry. She wrote that her favorite dish is a big bowl of cacao, nut milk, nut butter, fresh berries, seeds, and cacao nibs. She also shared a picture of the dish.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram question included asking her to share her favorite picture with her mother, Vinaya Aggarwal. She shared a photo hugging her and also tagged her. Vinaya is a confectioner and her daughter’s manager.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares She Is 'finally Getting Down To' This Book, Know Which One It Is

On Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Q&A she was asked about who her favorite person is. The actor shared a picture from her wedding with, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple is holding two kids, Kabir Nayar, and Ishaan Valecha. She mentioned that the two “little muchkins” are her favorites.

Kajal Aggarwal shared her favorite ice cream, food, drink, and perfume. She wrote mint chocolate chip is her favorite ice cream flavor. On her favorite food, the actor mentioned that besides Indian, she loves Thai, Japanese, Vietnamese. Basically, all Asian cuisine. Kajal noted that nimboo pani and earl grey tea is her favorite drink. She called Bohoboco – red wine, brown sugar – as her favorite perfume, which is asserted is almost edible.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Cute Childhood Picture Of Herself During AMA; Check Out

Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Q&A session had her sharing her favorite picture with her dad, Suman Aggarwal. In it, she is seen kissing her father and also mentioned him. Suman is an entrepreneur in the textile business.

Kajal Aggarwal's movies like Magadheera, Arya 2, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Govindudu Andarivadele, and others received much appreciation from the audiences. She made her Bollywood debut in Singham opposite Ajay Devgn and grabbed everyone's attention. Upcoming Kajal Aggarwal's movies in Bollywood include Mumbai Saga and Indian 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.