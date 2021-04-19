Kajal Aggarwal Shares Message For Fans, Urges 'not To Burden Overworked Healthcare System'

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She regularly shares updates about her life for her followers on social media. India is currently seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country. Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a message for the people. She urged her followers to not burden the overworked health care system. Here is a look at what she had to say about the current COVID-19 situation in India.

Kajal Aggarwal shares a message related to the COVID-19 situation in India

Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post that talked about the current COVID-19 situation. She shared a long text message in the picture that talked about losing your loved ones. She penned down a serious message for everyone and requested them to stay home and safe. Kajal Aggarwal said, “It’s doesn’t have to dress in the same garb as the one you have known. It morphs its identity. Do not discount tragedy because it’s unfamiliar. No pain is alien. Only our reaction to it is.” Kajal Aggarwal captioned the post as, “The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do through this is not burden our overworked health care system. #stayhome #staysafe ðŸ’”” Here is a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post.

Netizens react to Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post

COVID-19 cases in India are rapidly rising with each passing day. The healthcare system is also under tremendous pressure because of the rise in positive cases. As Kajal Aggarwal shared the post on her Instagram, her fans flooded the comments section with love and support. Various celebrities also dropped in comments on the post. Raashii Khanna dropped a heart in the comments while Nisha Aggarwal mentioned, “So so well said”. Several users praised the actor for sharing the message. Here is a look at some of the comments on Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has several movies lined up for release. She will be seen in the upcoming political drama Indian 2. The movie is helmed by Shankar and features Kamal Haasan in the lead. She is also a part of Acharya which features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles along with Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore among others.

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

