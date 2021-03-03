Kajal Aggarwal Shares New Posters Of 'Mosagallu' Along With Film's New Title; Read Details

Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty starrer Mosagallu is all set to arrive in theatres soon. The movie will have a pan India release. As per the latest updates, the movie has a new title and the poster, which were shared by Kajal Aggarwal on her Instagram story. Read along to know more about the upcoming movie and also find out what will it be called now.

Mosagallu gets renamed to Anu and Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal shares new posters

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, March 3, to share the new posters of her upcoming film Mosagallu. The poster featured the three lead actors Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty, however, the title of the movie has now been changed to Anu and Arjun, as written on the posters. The actor shared the poster of the movie, with the title in four languages.

More about Anu and Arjun aka Mosagallu

It is an upcoming Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial venture, which is based on a true story that revolves around a huge IT scam that shook the Indian IT industry and involved an amount of $380 million. The movie is written and produced by Vishnu Manchu and is also the most expensive film of the actor’s career with a budget of Rs. 51 crore. The movie’s cast includes Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra.

The movie was set to release in theatres on June 5, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Anu and Arjun has been shot in both Telugu and English language simultaneously and will also be released in dubbed versions in the languages Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will have the cinematography handled by Sheldon Chau and editing will be done by Goutham Raju. The movie has music composed by Sam CS and will be produced under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment. The movie's trailer arrived on YouTube a week ago on February 27, 2021, and has made fans quite excited about the movie.

