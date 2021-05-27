Kajal Aggarwal Shares Snaps Of 'impromptu Moonlit Date Night' With Hubby Gautam Kitchlu

Mumbai Saga actress Kajal Aggarwal enjoyed a spontaneous date night with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and clicked aesthetic pictures under the moonlight. Sharing glimpses of her special date, the actress shared pictures of the full moon with her fans on Instagram. Married for over a year, check out Kajal Aggarwal's 'impromptu date' with her beau.

'Full moon Impromptu date night'

As the people witness a full moon on the 26th of May, the 35-year-old actress decided to make the best of the night by having an unplanned date with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Taking to her Instagram, Kajal shared a picture of her posing under the full moon on her rooftop. She informed her fans that she was on an 'impromptu date night' with her husband and was dancing on her terrace under the moonlit sky.

The actress also shared a snap of the full moon to appreciate its beauty. She captioned the story writing, 'In all her glory'. Kajal also celebrated 'Buddha Paurnima' with her fans by sharing it on her story and wished for safe lives, peace, and dignity on a healthy planet.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu photos on Instagram

The young couple shared several pictures together flaunting their relationship online. Recently, Kajal shared a picture of her embracing Gautam and captioned the post by calling him her 'Support system'. Recently, Kajal Aggarwal's husband reminisced on their life last year and how things changed since then. The entrepreneur shared a picture of their engagement and a recent photo where they both can be seen working, to show the change in their relationship.

The couple recently shared on their social media that they received the first dose of vaccination. They also urged their followers to register themselves for the vaccination and take precautions while doing so. The couple also shared a few words of encouragement with their followers while urging the people to donate to save lives.

More on Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu relationship

In a recent interview with Vogue, the South Indian actress dished out the details of her relationship with her husband. Talking about falling in love with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal revealed that they dated for three years before getting married and knew each other for seven years before that. The actress shared multiple pictures of her wedding with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

