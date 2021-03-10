Kajal Aggarwal 'swears' By Mother-in-law's Storybook, Calls Her 'Woman Of Impact'

On March 9, 2021, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle and shared pictures of several children's books. In the pictures, one can see several storybooks for children between age two to five-years-old, titled, Fun with Alphabet Stories. The first picture has six-volume books, while the second picture is the close-up snap of the storybook. The stories are penned by Dheera Kitchlu, Kajal’s mother-in-law. Sharing the pictures, Kajal called Gautam Kitchlu's mother, Dheera, ‘#womenofimpact’.

Kajal Aggarwal promotes mother-in-law's storybook Fun with Alphabet Stories

In the picture, one can see that the cover page of the books is colourful with various pictures on it. As for the caption, Kajal wrote, “’One child, one teacher, one pen and one book, can change the world’. I've always strongly believed in this and this women’s day, with great pride, I’d like to talk about my very inspiring mom (in-law) @dheerakitchlu- an educationist and children’s author”. “Her books, Fun With Alphabet Stories, are designed to teach children ages 2-5 phonics in a fun and engaging way”.

She continued, “I absolutely swear by these books for both my nephews Ishaan and Kabir and can personally see exponential growth and development. They find it super fun and love reading every alphabets characters and stories! Get your copies from the link in my bio ‘#womenofimpact’, ‘#changingtheworld’”.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Nice” with heart-eyed face and kissing face emojis. Another one wrote, “Big fan of you madam”. A netizen commented, “Lovely card” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Awesome”.

Kajal Aggarwal is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. One can often see snaps of Kajal Aggarwal's family photos on her Insta feed. On March 7, 2021, she shared a picture donning a black coloured printed saree. She went for subtle makeup and kept her straight hair open. She accessorised herself with a pair of silver earrings. Kajal wore a faded smile while posing for the camera. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

A peek into Kajal Aggarwal's family pictures

