Kajal Aggarwal Talks About Post-baby Body, Postpartum Depression

Kajal Aggarwal recently did a Ask Me Anything session with her fans. During her 'chitty chat', she made certain revelations about her post-pregnancy phase. From suffering through postpartum depression to feeling changes in physical appearance after welcoming a child, the actress answered it all.

Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy in April 2022.

The actress opens up about her battle with postpartum depression.

She returned to work two months after pregnancy.

Kajal Aggarwal on post-pregnancy phase

While answering a fan's question who asked her if pregnancy affecting her looks and physique was challenging, Kajal Aggarwal replied that she considers having a baby a profound blessing. She expressed her gratitude for this life-altering experience. She stated that the physical challenges associated with motherhood are often overshadowed by the mental aspect. The actress encouraged individuals to embrace the beautiful moments that life offers and advises living in the present while making the best of each situation.

The actress also considers returning to work just two months after giving birth as another blessing. She views this as an opportunity to maintain her personal and professional growth. Kajal assured fellow new mothers that regaining their pre-baby body takes time and should not be a cause for stress or pressure. She highlighted the importance of patience and allowing the body to heal naturally.

Kajal Aggarwal on suffering from postpartum depression

During her AMA session, Kajal Aggarwal candidly discussed her experience with postpartum depression and acknowledged that it is a normal part of the journey for many women. She said that the family's support plays a crucial role during this time. The actress highlighted the positive impact of allocating time for oneself and engaging in activities that bring joy and relaxation. Kajal further said that doing activities such as favorite hobby, a supervised workout session, or a coffee catch-up with close friends, can provide therapeutic benefits.

The actress expressed gratitude for her supportive and understanding family, who played a pivotal role in helping her overcome postpartum depression. She also revealed that her husband faced challenges during this phase but ultimately provided the necessary support and understanding. "Gave my husband a tough when I was going through it though," she said.

Kajal Aggarwal will be soon seen in S Shankar's film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Gulshan Grover among others.