Kajal Aggarwal To Get Her Highest Pay Cheque Till Date For Movie 'Uma': Reports

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her upcoming Hindi film Uma. Kajal will play the role of the protagonist in the movie. Now, the reports of her remuneration amount are surfacing everywhere and reportedly this will Kajal’s highest pay cheque till date.

According to a report by BollywoodLife, Kajal Aggarwal will play the role of the central character in Uma and for this project, she is getting remuneration of Rs 2 crore, which is her highest pay cheque till date. The film revolves around a women-centric theme and will be directed by Tathagatha Singha and produced by Mantaraj Paliwali and Avishek Ghosh from Miraj Group. Tathagatha Singha is a national award-winning filmmaker and is known for making ad films for major brands. The film will be shot in Kolkata entirely.

Recently, movie analyst Taran Adarsh shared some details about the project Uma. He wrote, “FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later.” Kajal Aggarwal retweeted Taran’s post and said, “Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey.” Have a look at the tweets below.

Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey 🙂 https://t.co/vIITA6iXSC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 4, 2021

Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the movie Mosagallu. Mosagallu revolves around a large IT scam that is inspired by true events. The film was directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and was bankrolled by 24 Frames Factory. She will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming movie Acharya, which features Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Kajal is also working on Kamal Haasan’s upcoming project Indian 2. Reportedly, Kajal will also play a crucial role in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s next untitled project which will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. The untitled action movie will be produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments Pvt Ltd banners. This project is also special for Kajal as she will be collaborating with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the first time.

