Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu-starrer 'Ghosty's' First Look Poster Has Fans Excited

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, on April 14, took to her verified social media handle and treated her contemporary Kajal Aggarwal's fans on the micro-blogging site. Interestingly, Bhatia unveiled the first poster of Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Ghosty, which will also feature Yogi Babu in the lead role. In the poster, which was shared in Tamil and Telugu, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen sitting in front of the Parliament House surrounded by politicians. Captioning the tweet, Bhatia extended best wishes to the entire team of Ghosty. Meanwhile, Kajal was quick to express her gratitude towards Tamannaah.

Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu-starrer 'Ghosty's' first look

Thank you Tammy â¤ï¸ https://t.co/S5dYNxEPlQ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 14, 2021

Within a couple of hours, the Entertainment actor's tweet managed to garner an overwhelming response from Kajal Aggarwal's fandom. Netizens flooded the comments section with heart-eyes and fire emoticons. While a Twitter user requested the actors to share it on Instagram too, another complimented the poster as they wrote, "this looks super cool".

Meanwhile, a Twitterati commented, "Hoping that it will have a telugu release too since telugu poster also came". Comments such as "waiting", "excited" and "interesting", among many others, were a common sight. On the other hand, a couple of fans extended best wishes for the performance of the upcoming film.

Ghosty's release, cast, plot & other details:

Interestingly, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the much-awaited film. Helmed by director Kalyaan and backed by Seed Pictures banner, Ghosty is said to be a woman-centric film, in which Kajal will be seen stepping into the shoes of a cop, who has to deal with the ghosts troubling her. Along with Aggarwal and Babu, the ensemble star cast of the film will feature Urvashi, Jagan, Suresh Menon, Motta Rajendran and KS Ravikumar in the crucial roles.

The Special 26 actor started shooting for Ghosty after getting married to Gautam Kichlu. The couple tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Kajal and Gautam had invited selected guests at their wedding in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

On the professional front, Kajal was last seen in Mosagallu, which released in March 2021. The film co-starring Vishnu Manchu failed to perform as per expectations at the box office. Meanwhile, her kitty has numerous films, including Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika.

