Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: Can You Guess Kajal's Co-star Based On Her Film's Plot?

Kajal Aggarwal turns 36 years old today, June 19, 2021. The actor has been a renowned face in not only Bollywood but the Telugu and Tamil film industries. The film star has graced the big screen several times next to some of the most renowned faces. On the Bollywood beauty's birthday, test your knowledge of Kajal Aggarwal's movies. Can you guess Kajal Aggarwal's co-star based on some of her hit movies?

Kajal Aggarwal's birthday: Guess Kajal Aggarwal's based on the film's plot

1) A 15th-century warrior tries to save the princess and the kingdom but dies in combat. When he gets reincarnated in the 21st-century he tries to find the princess, the love of his life, and save her from the evil prince, who lusts after her. The warrior must save the princess from the evil prince who has kidnapped her and profess his love for her.

A) Vishnu Manchu

B) Thalapathi Vijay

C) Ram Charan

2) An honest and fearless police officer humiliates a well-known gangster. He is transferred to the police department in a city where the gangster has a greater influence. Much to the goon's surprise, the police officer ends up teaching him a lesson in his own town causing further embarrassment for the gangster.

A) Akshay Kumar

B) Ajay Devgn

C) John Abraham

3) Set in the 1980s, a group of intelligent and cunning con men pose as important government officials to rob wealthy businessmen and politicians. They travel to different parts of India to successfully carry out their fake raids. A special group of officers are appointed to arrest the fake officers.

A) Akshay Kumar

B) Emraan Hashmi

C) John Abraham

4) An Army intelligence officer chases after a terrorist gang when he witnesses a bomb blast in Mumbai city. He learns about the gang's motive is to conduct more blasts using sleeper cells. The Army man must embark on a journey to deactivate the bombs and capture the terrorists.

A) Vishnu Manchu

B) Thalapathy Vijay

C) Bellamkonda Sreenivas

5) A young boy is left in a temple and is promised that a lady would one day come to take care of him. He in return promises to look out for her and take care of her. Twenty years later, when the lady finally enters his life, she has the opposite intentions with him and wants to take over his property.

A) Thalapathy Vijay

B) Ram Charan

C) Bellamkonda Sreenivas

6) A vegetable seller's son turns into a gangster when his brother's life is put in danger by a local goon. He uses the help of a powerful politician to keep his family safe and agree to work for him. When the gangster murders a wealthy industrialist in public, a police officer is asked to capture him for a huge price by the industrialist's wife.

A) John Abraham

B) Emraan Hashmi

C) Ram Charan

7) An IT Engineer wishes to become rich and rid himself of his life of poverty. He finds himself being frustrated by the rich people. That's when he meets a lady who shows him another way to make money, causing one of the biggest IT scams in India.

A) Thalapathy Vijay

B) Vishnu Manchu

C) Bellamkonda Srinivas

Know the answers to the quiz here:

1) - C

2) - B

3) - A

4) - B

5) - C

6) - A

7) - B

