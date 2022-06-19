Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: 'Hey Sinamika' Actor's Collection Of Sarees For Every Occasion

Last Updated: 19th June, 2022 18:55 IST

She painted the town red as she opted for a simple and elegant bright saree and posed for the camera.

The actor left netizens in awe as she wore a grey saree with a sleeveless blouse, which took her look up a notch with its delicate design.

She went down the pastel route as she wore a peach blouse, with she paired with a blue saree. She complimented the look with a simple, minimalistic makeup look.

She opted for a bright yellow saree with intricate embroidery on it, which she matched with elegant earrings.

Kajal kept it simple in a lilac ruffled saree, with which she wore a dull gold blouse and matching accessories.

Popular actor Kajal Aggarwal has an outstanding collection of colourful sarees and always looks stunning, including the one in this grand red and gold ethnic outfit.

