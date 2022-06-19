Last Updated:

Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: 'Hey Sinamika' Actor's Collection Of Sarees For Every Occasion

On the special occasion of Kajal Aggarwal's birthday, here's a glimpse into the popular actor's colourful saree collection. Have a look:

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Kajal Aggarwal
1/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Popular actor Kajal Aggarwal has an outstanding collection of colourful sarees and always looks stunning, including the one in this grand red and gold ethnic outfit.

Kajal Aggarwal
2/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

She donned a bright pink blouse, with which she wore a peach saree and gorgeous gold jewellery.

Kajal Aggarwal
3/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Kajal kept it simple in a lilac ruffled saree, with which she wore a dull gold blouse and matching accessories.

Kajal Aggarwal
4/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

The Acharya actor left fans in awe with her shimmering red saree with a sheer neckline.

Kajal Aggarwal
5/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

She opted for a bright yellow saree with intricate embroidery on it, which she matched with elegant earrings.

Kajal Aggarwal
6/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

She went down the pastel route as she wore a peach blouse, with she paired with a blue saree. She complimented the look with a simple, minimalistic makeup look.

Kajal Aggarwal
7/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

The actor left netizens in awe as she wore a grey saree with a sleeveless blouse, which took her look up a notch with its delicate design.

Kajal Aggarwal
8/8
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

She painted the town red as she opted for a simple and elegant bright saree and posed for the camera.

Tags: kajal aggarwal, hey sinamika, kajal aggarwal birthday
