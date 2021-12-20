Kajal Aggarwal's Latest Outing With Friends Sparks Pregnancy Rumours; Fans Spot Baby Bump

Rumours about South star Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy has been making rounds for a long time now. The actor tied the knot with her beau in October last year. While fans are eager to hear the news soon from the parents-to-be, Kajal's latest pictures confirmed she is expecting a child.

Kajal Aggarwal recently went for an outing in Mumbai with her friends and confirmed all pregnancy rumours. In the stories shared by Kajal, she was seen making a goofy boomerang with her friends and their kids. Sharing the boomerang, Kajal wrote, "Masis and babies." While fans could only spot a slight bump in the picture, but the second one made it crystal clear.

The second photo saw Kajal Aggarwal sporting a beige coloured bodycon dress. Over the dress, the Magadheera star donned a red and white checked shirt. She accessorised her looks with a golden neckpiece and a black coloured sling bag. As she posed with placing her arm on her friend's shoulder, it was fairly evident that the actor is expecting. Her cute baby bump peeped out of her dress in the adorable picture.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding

Kajal Agarwal tied the knot to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony last year. The couple's nuptials were a blend of Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions with which they also performed some Telugu rituals. Kajal Agrawal looked regal in a multi-coloured floral wedding ensemble. Kajal Aggarwal husband wore a cream coloured sherwani on their special day. Sharing an adorable picture from the ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug." The actor received war wishes from the entire South film industry as well as Bollywood.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently gearing up for the release of her film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film, which will release on February 4, 2022, is directed by Siva Koratal. The actor will also star alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in hey Sinamika. The first look of the film will be out soon. As per Pinkvilla, Kajal Aggarwal had several projects in her kitty. However, she has been replaced in some due to her pregnancy.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial