Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mumbai Saga' And 'Mosagallu' Release On The Same Day & Fans Are Excited

Kajal Aggarwal had two of her films releasing on the same day, March 19, 2021. The films were Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu. The actor has managed to essay two roles that are contrary to each other and to see the characters come to life on the same day is a testament to the versatility of Kajal Aggarwal. Fans were obviously quite impressed by the performances and have taken to social media to start a discussion on the various talents of the actor and praise her portrayal of the two roles. Read on to know how netizens reacted to each of her roles.

Netizen's react to Kajal Aggarwl's performances

Mosagallu is based on a four-year-old IRS scam that occurred in Mumbai. The film's principal characters are Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu. Anu, the brains behind the scam, is played by Kajal Aggarwal in the film. The protagonist is a morally complex figure. The actress' work is adored by the public. This is her first film since her Mumbai wedding to Gautam Kitchlu. In both her films, Kajal Aggarwal displays two different looks. The one is of a sharp-dressed boss woman, and the other is of a wife who is struggling in a failed marriage with nowhere to go.

Mosagallu reviews came in positive. Netizens took to Twitter to speak on the character of Anu and had only praises to heap on the actor and the team of Mosagallu. Twitterati said that the film was worth a watch and congratulated the team of the film on their success. Many others said that it was the acting in the film led by Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu that was praiseworthy. A lot of people individually praised Kajal Aggarwal on her performance in the film and said this was among her career-best roles.

Kajal Aggarwal's Mumbai Saga is based in the 1980s and 1990s in the city of Mumbai. The film depicts the history of the city and how Bombay came to be known as Mumbai. The film depicts a period when the face of the city began to change as mills were closed and malls and high-rise buildings started coming up. Emraan Hashmi plays a police inspector while John Abraham plays Amartya Rao, who emerged from the streets of Bombay to dominate Mumbai. Emraan's character, too, came from the Bombay slums to stop Amartya. Kajal Aggarwal portrays the character of Jamuna.

Netizen had words of praises for the actors and the plot of the film. Many people commented that going back to the theatres with this film was a treat. Others complimented John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi for the portrayal of their opposing roles. Kajal Aggarwal was also appreciated for her portrayal of Jamuna in the film. She was lauded not only for her performance but also for the looks she sported in the film. Some fans of Aggarwal said that the two movies that released on the same day cemented her place in the industry.

