Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mumbai Saga' And 'Mosagallu' Release On The Same Day & Fans Are Excited

Quick links:
Kajal Aggarwal had two of her films releasing on the same day, March 19, 2021. The films were Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu. The actor has managed to essay two roles that are contrary to each other and to see the characters come to life on the same day is a testament to the versatility of Kajal Aggarwal. Fans were obviously quite impressed by the performances and have taken to social media to start a discussion on the various talents of the actor and praise her portrayal of the two roles. Read on to know how netizens reacted to each of her roles.
Mosagallu is based on a four-year-old IRS scam that occurred in Mumbai. The film's principal characters are Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu. Anu, the brains behind the scam, is played by Kajal Aggarwal in the film. The protagonist is a morally complex figure. The actress' work is adored by the public. This is her first film since her Mumbai wedding to Gautam Kitchlu. In both her films, Kajal Aggarwal displays two different looks. The one is of a sharp-dressed boss woman, and the other is of a wife who is struggling in a failed marriage with nowhere to go.
Many more congratulations ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‡ðŸŽ† with best wishes for blockbuster #Mosagallu ðŸ’¥#MosagalluCinemas ðŸ’¥@MsKajalAggarwal #MosagalluReview pic.twitter.com/NABN0055plMarch 19, 2021
#KajalAggarwal acting range like a lady super star is a big plus for the movie #Mosagallu #MosagalluReviewMarch 19, 2021
Biggest Plus Points in #Mosagallu:— KAFAWA (@wekafawa) March 19, 2021
* @MsKajalAggarwal & @Naveenc212 acting peaks!!
*@SamCSmusic's Background score took a lot of scenes to next level! ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥@MsKajalAggarwal Acting and Elevations mamoolga ledu ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥ðŸ¤©
Rating: 3.9/5 #MosagalluInCinemas #MosagalluReview #Kajal
Mosagallu reviews came in positive. Netizens took to Twitter to speak on the character of Anu and had only praises to heap on the actor and the team of Mosagallu. Twitterati said that the film was worth a watch and congratulated the team of the film on their success. Many others said that it was the acting in the film led by Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu that was praiseworthy. A lot of people individually praised Kajal Aggarwal on her performance in the film and said this was among her career-best roles.
Kajal Aggarwal's Mumbai Saga is based in the 1980s and 1990s in the city of Mumbai. The film depicts the history of the city and how Bombay came to be known as Mumbai. The film depicts a period when the face of the city began to change as mills were closed and malls and high-rise buildings started coming up. Emraan Hashmi plays a police inspector while John Abraham plays Amartya Rao, who emerged from the streets of Bombay to dominate Mumbai. Emraan's character, too, came from the Bombay slums to stop Amartya. Kajal Aggarwal portrays the character of Jamuna.
Jamuna from #MumbaiSaga âœ¨ðŸ‘‘ðŸ˜ @MsKajalAggarwal looking like a goddess! âœ¨ #KajalAggarwal #KajalAgarwal pic.twitter.com/OUyMaIscjP— Kajal Fan Base (@kajalaggarwalfb) March 12, 2021
@MsKajalAggarwal now bounce back with two Blockbusters. Now She was proved again with this films. #Kajal showed brilliant performance. #mosagallu & #MumbaiSaga both films got positive reviews, also kajal caught Best actress ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜#KajalAggarwal #MosagalluInCinemas #AnuAndArjun pic.twitter.com/8tCSmTwyOk— Santosh kalamata (@Santoshkalamat1) March 19, 2021
Kajal in #Mumbaisaga is â¤— Prabhas Kajal Fan (@prabhaskajalfan) March 19, 2021
Brilliant performance ðŸ˜ @MsKajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/a3gq4R3Wcn
Netizen had words of praises for the actors and the plot of the film. Many people commented that going back to the theatres with this film was a treat. Others complimented John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi for the portrayal of their opposing roles. Kajal Aggarwal was also appreciated for her portrayal of Jamuna in the film. She was lauded not only for her performance but also for the looks she sported in the film. Some fans of Aggarwal said that the two movies that released on the same day cemented her place in the industry.
IMAGE SOURCE: KAJAL AGGARWAL INSTAGRAM
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.