Kajal Aggarwal's 'Thuppakki': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Kajal Aggarwal starred alongside Joseph Vijay in the action thriller flick, 'Thuppakki'. Read on to know some of the most interesting trivia about the film.

Thuppakki stars Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the Tamil-language action thriller flick also features Sathyan, Jayaram, Vidyut, and Jammwal in supporting roles. Thuppakki revolves around an Indian army officer who initiates a mission to track down and deactivate a sleeper cell. This takes place after he witnesses and escapes a bomb blast, which the cell executed.

Released in 2012, Kajal Aggarwal's Thuppakki was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. The action flick emerged out as commercially successful and got numerous nods and awards appreciating the performance of Joseph Vijay. Filmmaker Murugadoss remade Thuppakki in Hindi as Holiday: The Soldier is Never Off Duty and Baba Yadav the film in Bengali as Game: He Plays to win. We have mentioned some of the interesting facts about the action-thriller flick.

Interesting trivia about Kajal Aggarwal's Thuppakki 

  • Vidyut Jamwal plays the main antagonist in Kajal Aggarwal starter Thuppakki. He does not have a name in the action flick.
  • During the filming, leading star Joseph Vijay shot a scene with the assistance of cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

 

 

  • Kajal Aggarwal's Thuppakki got into trouble because of its promotional poster. It featured Joseph Vijay with a cigar in his mouth. However, the filmmaker AR Murugadoss resolved it by promising that he will not include any smoking scenes in the movie.

  • Initially, Joseph Vijay’s father S. A. Chandrasekhar was supposed to produce the action-thriller flick. But Kalaipuli S. Thanu took over the project.

 

 

  • In the final sequence of Thuppakki, a bomb is set to explore in 15 minutes. From that scene to the final one, the actual time lapsing on the screen is 15 minutes.
  • Earlier, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was offered the flick.

