Kala Movie Review: Netizens Give This Tovino Thomas Film A Thumbs Up; Call It 'top Notch'

Soon after Tovino Thomas starrer Kala released on the big screen today, Kala movie review by netizens started pouring in on Twitter. Check out the reviews here

Actor Tovino Thomas' much-awaited psychological thriller Kala hit the silver screen today, i.e. March 25, 2021. Ever since the trailer of the Malayalam film was dropped by the makers back in January this year, there has been a lot of anticipation around this Rohith V. S. directorial on social media among netizens. Now, as the film released in theatres today, early Kala movie review from netizens and film critics have started pouring in on social media. 

Kala Malayalam movie review by Twitterati is all things positive

After starring in last year's comedy road drama Kilometers and Kilometers, the Rohith V. S. directorial Kala marked Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas' first big-screen release this year. Alongside Tovino, the Kala cast is also headlined by Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's theatrical release today, the makers of Kala released its second trailer yesterday to hike netizens' excitement about the psychological thriller. 

While the Malayalam film has filmmaker Rohith of the After Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis fame at its helm, its screenplay has been penned by Rohith along with Yadhu Pushpakaran. The quirky tagline of the Kala, which read: "Feel Bad Film of the Year", garnered a lot of attention on social media ahead of the film's release on March 25. The thriller film, which received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board, showcases the story of a man's camaraderie with his four-legged companion. 

While Tovino Thomas plays the role of Shaji in this newly-released film, Kala cast also boasts of a dog, named Bazigar. Along with starring as the lead actor in Kala, Tovino also co-produced the film along with Siju Mathew, Akhil George, Rohith V. S. and Navin Xavier under the banners Tovino Thomas Productions, Juvis Productions and Adventure Company. Despite getting an 'A' certificate, Kala has been receiving rave responses from the masses and critics alike on social media.

In their Kala review, Twitterati has also given this Tovino Thomas starrer a thumbs up. One user tweeted writing, "#Kala mind-blowing technical team realistic bloody brilliant fighting.... Tovino - on fire first half above good second half brilliant". Another user wrote, "Kala will be a perfect treat for those who enjoy watching violent Realistic action movies." Furthermore, the film has received a rating of 9.5/10 on IMDb as of yet. 

Check out Kala movie review by Twitterati below:

