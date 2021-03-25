Kala Movie Review: Netizens Give This Tovino Thomas Film A Thumbs Up; Call It 'top Notch'

Actor Tovino Thomas' much-awaited psychological thriller Kala hit the silver screen today, i.e. March 25, 2021. Ever since the trailer of the Malayalam film was dropped by the makers back in January this year, there has been a lot of anticipation around this Rohith V. S. directorial on social media among netizens. Now, as the film released in theatres today, early Kala movie review from netizens and film critics have started pouring in on social media.

Kala Malayalam movie review by Twitterati is all things positive

After starring in last year's comedy road drama Kilometers and Kilometers, the Rohith V. S. directorial Kala marked Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas' first big-screen release this year. Alongside Tovino, the Kala cast is also headlined by Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's theatrical release today, the makers of Kala released its second trailer yesterday to hike netizens' excitement about the psychological thriller.

While the Malayalam film has filmmaker Rohith of the After Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis fame at its helm, its screenplay has been penned by Rohith along with Yadhu Pushpakaran. The quirky tagline of the Kala, which read: "Feel Bad Film of the Year", garnered a lot of attention on social media ahead of the film's release on March 25. The thriller film, which received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board, showcases the story of a man's camaraderie with his four-legged companion.

While Tovino Thomas plays the role of Shaji in this newly-released film, Kala cast also boasts of a dog, named Bazigar. Along with starring as the lead actor in Kala, Tovino also co-produced the film along with Siju Mathew, Akhil George, Rohith V. S. and Navin Xavier under the banners Tovino Thomas Productions, Juvis Productions and Adventure Company. Despite getting an 'A' certificate, Kala has been receiving rave responses from the masses and critics alike on social media.

In their Kala review, Twitterati has also given this Tovino Thomas starrer a thumbs up. One user tweeted writing, "#Kala mind-blowing technical team realistic bloody brilliant fighting.... Tovino - on fire first half above good second half brilliant". Another user wrote, "Kala will be a perfect treat for those who enjoy watching violent Realistic action movies." Furthermore, the film has received a rating of 9.5/10 on IMDb as of yet.

Check out Kala movie review by Twitterati below:

#Kalamovie oooo manðŸ˜®ðŸ˜®ðŸ˜®ðŸ™ðŸ™

unbelievable movieðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘

world class making acting dop nd music..a must watch film..rating 5/5@ttovino ðŸ™ and that new guyðŸ˜ŽðŸ‘

waiting for next #Rohithvs movie #kala — jaisun jayasimhan (@jaisunjs) March 25, 2021

#Kala#TovinoThomas#kala

Based on one day story.. Okayish first half, better second half!!! Top notch technical sideðŸ’¥ Fights vere level ðŸ’¥ðŸ”¥ DOP, Music too good!!!..ðŸ‘ Tovino, Sumesh Moor Show StealersðŸ‘Œ Good one!!!ðŸ‘ — Akshay9744 (@Akshay97441) March 25, 2021

Overall rating-3/5

A movie with full of violence.Those who waits to watch it,don't miss it in theatre. Theatre exprnce is must..Sometimes in the first half feels lag.I feels over build up for everything.But the sound design,music,dop was top notch.All the casting ðŸ’¯#tovino #kala pic.twitter.com/e59Hi8m6I2 — AMAL (@i_auguzto) March 25, 2021

Above average story & direction . first half feels lag. over build up for everything.sound design,music,dop was excellent . casting ðŸ’¯



Theatre watch recommend ðŸ—£ï¸#tovino#Kala — Kaattalan Media (@KaattalanM) March 25, 2021

Not everyone cup of tea



Raw - Real - Blooded



For me , theatre experience was good one



Making , Music , Tovino & Sumesh Moor ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#Kala https://t.co/IfzB8tx5Z6 — Siiiiiiiiuuuu (@Iam_Anfas) March 25, 2021

#Kala-Story That Happens In A Day, Decent First Half With A Very Good Second Half And Superb Climax ðŸ”¥ Raw, Realistic And Bloody Fight ScenesðŸ™ŒAs Usual A Different Type Of Movie & Making From Rohith VSðŸ‘



Best From Rohith VS Till Now Great Camera WorkðŸ™Œ Technically Very Well Made — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) March 25, 2021

