'Kala' Official Trailer 2 Out! Tovino Thomas' Action Film Promises Blood & Gore Galore

The Tovino Thomas starrer Kala Official trailer 2 is out and it promises a film that is jam-packed with action and mystery. The film has been titled ‘the feel-bad film of the year’ as per the trailer. It is being directed by Rohith VS who has already made a name for himself in the industry for his action-packed adventure films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. While the plot of the film and what audiences should expect from it are not very clear from the trailer, the lead characters played by Tovino Thomas and Divya Pillai seem to be a little unhinged.

Kala Official Trailer 2 release

The trailer begins with a shot of Tovino Thomas wearing a towel wrapped around his waist and sporting a head of dishevelled hair and a full face of beard. He can be seen playing darts which land smack centre showing off his perfect aim. The next is a very short snippet of Thomas being chased by what seems like a wild boar in the forest while being drenched in blood. A scene in the trailer sees Thomas receiving a call where he is being informed that someone is a lunatic but it is not clear if the comment is being made about Tovino Thomas himself or about someone else.

Divya Pillai can be seen looking a little off-centre in the trailer as she seems to live in a world of her own, one where she is dominated by fear and illusions. We are also shown a snippet of a dog who is wandering the woods interspersed with scenes of knives and knuckles falling on a variety of objects and people. The trailer also shows Tovino Thomas remarking that someone has been stealing things off his property but no one is shown doing the stealing. So it is not clear if someone is actually stealing things off his property or he is also living in a world of illusion like Pillai.

Guns and explosives, physical combat and knives find their way into every other scene of the trailer with Tovino Thomas being hell-bent on destruction. He can be seen attacking a variety of people and getting attacked back in return. The trailer closes with the words ‘Let’s bleed’ going across the screen in a bright red colour. The movie promises to be packed with action and intrigue.

