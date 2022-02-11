Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer highly-anticipated song, Kalaavathi from their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2022. Ahead of the big day, the filmmakers have shared a first glimpse of the song on their official social media handles. The romantic song is composed by iconic music composer, S Thaman and it is crooned by Sid Sriram.

Mahesh Babu unveils the first glimpse of Kalaavathi song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mahesh Babu shared a promo video of the romantic song, Kalaavathi. The promo video gives glimpses of Mahesh and Keerthy's budding romance. Fans and followers of the lead actors are loving their chemistry and have expressed their excitement for the new song of the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited films. Mahesh Babu's nephew and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan will be seen as the younger version of the actor in the film. Reportedly, a new schedule for the film will begin on Monday. Mahesh is likely to join the sets from February 12, Sunday.

Based on banking scams, the film is helmed by Parasuram Petla. It is jointly backed under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. The film faced several postponements in its release and is finally set to hit the silver screens on April 1 this year. It will lock horns with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial