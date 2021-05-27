'Kalakalappu 2' Cast Boasts Of Jiiva, Jai, Shiva & More In Lead Roles; Read

Kalakalappu 2 is an action, comedy-drama film written and helmed by Sundar C. The film released on February 09, 2018. The two-and-a-half-hour fun ride in which two groups compete for a laptop and a money suitcase, and things get even funnier when Shiva appears. The film went on to garner immense love from the audience. The movie is remembered for its interesting characters, plot, and fun scenes. Know all about Kalakalappu 2 cast below:

Jiiva as Srinivas (Seenu)

In the Kalakalappu 2 cast, Jiiva plays the role of Srinivas, who takes care of Raghu's ancestral property. In the film, he is unsuccessful in his business, and it is later revealed that both Seenu and Raghu were duped by Ganesh (Shiva). They travel to Karaikudi in order to locate Ganesh and retrieve their money. The actor went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for his role in the film.

Jai as Raghu

In the cast of Kalakalappu 2, Jai plays the role of Raghu, who is an angry young man. The film begins with Raghu (Jai) attempting to murder his own father for failing to provide for his family. That's when he discovers he owns an ancestral property in Kasi that was leased almost 100 years ago.

Shiva as Ganesh

In the Kalakalappu 2 cast, Shiva essays the role of Ganesh. In the film, Ganesh notices Raghu with his girlfriend Aishwarya (Nikki Galrani), whom he adores. For his revenge, he intends to defraud both Raghu and Seenu. Ganesh then dupes Seenu and Raghu and they then travel to Karaikudi to get hold of Ganesh and get their money back.

Nikki Galrani as Aishwarya

In the cast of Kalakalappu 2 cast, Nikki Galrani essays the role of Aishwarya. In the film, she is the girlfriend of Raghu but is also being followed by Ganesh, who loves her very much. The actor went on to garner heaps of praise for her role in the film.

Supporting roles

Catherine Tresa plays Hema in Kalakalappu 2 cast

Radharavi plays Police Inspector in Kalakalappu 2 cast

Ramaprabha plays Seenu's grandmother in Kalakalappu 2 cast

Sathish plays Gopal in Kalakalappu 2 cast

Yogi Babu plays Bhagavan in Kalakalappu 2 cast

