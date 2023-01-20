Kaali Poster Row: SC Grants Protection To Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai From Coercive Steps

In a recent string of events where the apex court heard the plea of the Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, challenging the multiple FIRs registered over the supposedly scurrilous poster of her documentary titled "Kaali."



The case was heard by a bench that included Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. While issuing the notice to several states, the bench directed that no coercive steps shall be taken against the filmmaker either based on the FIRs which had already been lodged or the FIRs which may be lodged concerning the Kaali poster row.

The Apex court further observed that filing FIRs in several states at this point may seriously harm Manimekalai. As a result, the court sent notice to the states on a request for all FIRs to be consolidated in one location in accordance with the law.

While advocating the filmmaker's case, Kamini Jaiswal submitted that the work of the Tamil poet and filmmaker is unanimously renowned and lauded.

She said that following the screenings of her short film "Kaali" in different States, including UP, MP, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, numerous FIRs had been registered against the petitioner. She continued by saying that there could be further FIRs filed against the petitioner that they are unaware of and that these FIRs could lead to the filing of additional FIRs against her. She argued that the petitioner may be susceptible to coercive proceedings in other states as a result.

What's the dissension about?

Multiple FIRs from Delhi, UP, MP and Uttrakhand were filed against the documentary Kaali's poster, where the filmmaker can herself donning the character of goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag which according to her depicts a "radically inclusive goddess" and has no intention to offend any religious sentiments.



Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai identifies as queer and maintains that the documentary projects the liberal and tender-hearted traits of the goddess. The petition not only squashes the multiple FIRs but also contented that the FIRs levels to outright harassment and contravention of her constitutional fundamental right to freedom of expression.

After tweeting the poster, the director claims she received several death threats and requests for her beheading, rape, and murder. Therefore, she has also sought action to be taken against those who attacked her in cyberspace with threats of murder, rape and other extreme forms of violence against her.