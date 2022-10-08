Kalidas Jayaram Posts Picture With Model-girlfriend Tarini, As They Holiday In Dubai

Amid much speculation and excitement among the fans, actor Kalidas Jayaram has officially confirmed dating model Tarini Kalingarayar on Instagram.

Kalidas, the son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy, has posted a romantic picture with his girlfriend as they looked happy together.

As per various reports, the picture seems to be from their intimate holiday together in Dubai. Apart from Kalidas, Tarini also shared similar pictures on her Instagram page. Back in September this year, the model raised eyebrows when she posted some family pictures with her beau and his parents from the Onam celebration on Instagram.

Kalidas Jayaram makes relationship official

In the pictures back then, Kalidas can be seen putting one arm around his girlfriend with his parents' actors Jayaram and Parvathy, and sister Malavika in the same frame. Hailing from Chennai, Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession. She was also Miss Universe India 2021 3rd runner-up. Her beau Kalidas Jayaram is also from Chennai.

Soon after Kalidas updated his relationship status with the romantic picture, scores of his followers congratulated the two with a few fans commenting 'heart broken' for the actor being in relationship.

One of the users wrote, "Breaking hearts just like that KAAALUU," while another wrote, "Cutest couple." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "HOW MANY HEARTBREAKS IN 2 DAYS."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalidas was last seen in Kollywood's Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. Other than this, Jayaram will lead the Malayalam and Tamil bilingual drama Rajni. The film marks the directorial debut of Vinil Scariah Varghese and will star Namitha Pramod, Saiju Kurup, Ashwin Kumar, Karunakaran, and Reba Monica John in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

IMAGE: Instagram/kalidas_jayaram