Kalidas Jayaram Shares A Throwback Picture With Vikram; Compares Himself To Kim Jong-Un

Actor Kalidas Jayaram recently shared a throwback picture of himself on his official Instagram story, highlighting the fact that he has always been surrounded by stars of different film industries. In the picture posted, he is seen posing with veteran Malayalam actor Meera Jasmine and Kollywood superstar Vikram. In these candid shots, the three artists are seen attending a formal function while wearing a bright smile across their faces. Kalidas Jayaram has been a part of the film industry ever since he made his debut in Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, at the age of seven.

Kalidas Jayaram and Kim Jong-un?

Actor Kalidas Jayaram has been the talk of the town ever since he made an appearance in the Netflix special Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. He recently took to social media to share a major throwback picture from the time he was just a child artist. In the picture posted, he is seen posing with actors Vikram and Meera Jasmine, who have both been leading actors of their respective film industries.

In the first half of the picture, Vikram is seen rubbing his forehead while flashing a mischievous smile as he is indulged in a fun conversation. Meera Jasmine, on the other hand, is seen smiling gracefully while she looks intently while being a part of the conversation. In the second half of the picture, a young Kalidas Jayaram is seen casually chilling with the two senior actors while flashing a charming smile naturally.

Actor Vikram is seen wearing an all-black suit in these pictures while Meera Jasmine has kept it simple with a white-golden salwar kameez. Kalidas Jayaram, who is standing behind the seats, seems to have a unique style while donning a black formal sherwani which has a bright blue collar. He also looks slightly chubbier while his hair has been combed back neatly with a middle partition. Due to his unique attire in the picture, Kalidas Jayaram is of the stance that he looks like a ‘lite’ version of the North Korean supreme leader, Kim Jong-un. Have a look at the story shared on Kalidas Jayaram’s Instagram here.

Read Did You Know Kalidas Jayaram Has Shared The Screen With Disha Patani?

Also read Kalidas Jayaram's Birthday: Award-winning Performances By The Actor You Should Not Miss

Kalidas Jayaram is a celebrated young talent who is the son of popular Malayalam star Jayaram. He is a National Award-holder who was last seen in the Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal, where he portrayed the role of Sathar, who is a young man being targeted by the society for his sexual preference. He has been gaining a lot of recognition for this role since fans love to see his versatility and passion for the craft.

Read Kalidas Jayaram's Movie 'Oru Pakka Kathai' All Set To Release On ZEE5 On December 25

Also read Ranjha Vikram Singh And Simran Kaur Look Regal On Their Wedding Day, See Pictures

Image Courtesy: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.