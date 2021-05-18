'Kalla Malla Sulla' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Kannada Comedy Movie

The comedy movie Kalla Malla Sulla released in 2011 and is the Kannada remake of the popular Tamil film Charlie Chaplin. The film thoroughly entertained the audience with its plot and the comic timing of the cast. The plot of the film revolves around Ramesh who frequently lies to his wife Ramya because of his flirty nature. Ramya often suspects him but easily believes the explanations Ramesh has to offer. Ramesh's life turns upside down when Khushboo enters and he has to persistently keep lying to his wife. The movie is directed by Udhaya Prakash. Here are the details about the Kalla Malla Sulla cast.

Kalla Malla Sulla cast and characters

V Ravichandran as Ravi

V Ravichandran played the role of Ravi in this comedy movie. Ravi is Ramesh's close friend and helps him when Ramesh is stuck in difficult situations. Ravi introduces Khushboo to Ramesh to make him realise that one can enjoy life even after getting married. This complicated things on the marital front for Ramesh.

Image- Still from Kalla Malla Sulla movie

Ramesh Aravind as Ramesh

Ramesh Aravind essayed the character of Ramesh in this laughter riot. Ramesh is a journalist who is happily married to Ramya. Ramesh wishes his life to be like Ravi's as the latter's wife trusts him blindly.

Image- Still from Kalla Malla Sulla movie

Vijay Raghavendra as Raghu

Vijay Raghavendra played the role of Raghu. Raghu is the innocent of the three and often gets stuck in unusual situations because of Ravi and Ramesh. He is in love with Sanjana but hilarious and unforeseeable circumstances force him to pretend to be Khushboo's husband.

Image- Still from Kalla Malla Sulla movie

Ragini Dwivedi as Khushbu

Ragini Dwivedi played the character of Khushboo in this movie. Khusbhoo is an escort by profession. She is introduced to Ramesh by Ravi so that his friend can have some fun beyond his marriage.

Image- Still from Kalla Malla Sulla movie

Yagna Shetty as Ramya

Yagna Shetty played the role of Ramya in this comedy film. Ramya is Ramesh's wife and finds it difficult to trust her husband because she suspects him to be unfaithful. She loves him and is happy in their marriage but feels something is amiss about Ramesh.

Image- Still from Kalla Malla Sulla movie

Rishika Singh as Sanjana

Rishika Singh played the role of Sanjana in the movie. Sanjana is a psychiatry student who is in love with Raghu. She gets dragged into the mess because of Raghu's involvement with Ramesh and Ravi.

Image- Still from Kalla Malla Sulla movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.