Kalyan Ram Unveils 'Bimbisara's Poster, Release Date On NTR's 100th Birth Anniversary

NT Rama Rao was one of the biggest names in Indian cinema as well as politics and on May 28, 2022, Nandamurai's family and fans remembered the late actor on his 100th birth anniversary. To mark the auspicious day, NTR's grandson Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shared an intriguing poster from his forthcoming film, Bimbisara, and also unveiled its release date. Continue reading for details:

Bimbisara: Kalyan Ram unveils film's poster, release date

In order to celebrate NT Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary, on Saturday, NTR Arts took to his official Twitter handle and shared a poster of Bimbisara which depicts both a past ruthless king and his modern incarnation. The poster features Kalyan Ram in a fierce look as a ruthless king, while his modern transformation features him all decked in a green coloured blazer paired with black pants and a white shirt. It seems like the king is on a mission to complete his unfinished business. Have a look here:

A name which is celebrated in every Telugu household and a name which is synonymous to Telugu worldwide.



NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA RAO garu 🙏



Team #Bimbisara remembers the great man and his legacy on the occasion of his 100th birth year.#BimbisaraOnAugust5th pic.twitter.com/cMb7U7zhMM — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) May 28, 2022

The tweet read, "A name which is celebrated in every Telugu household and a name which is synonymous to Telugu worldwide. NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA RAO garu Team #Bimbisara remembers the great man and his legacy on the occasion of his 100th birth year. #BimbisaraOnAugust5th." As per the tweet, it's been revealed that Bimbisara will have a grand release in theatres on August 8, this year.

Kalyan Ram will reportedly play a dual role in the film, one of a fearless warrior protecting his kingdom, while another of a present-day youngster who stands up against the malpractices prevalent in society. The tweet was further retweeted by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

More on Bimbisara

The film is based on the 5th century King of Magadha of the Haryanka dynasty. Directed by Mallidi Vashist, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa and Samyutha Menon as the female leads. Actors like Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy will also be seen helming pivotal roles.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (28 May 1923 – 18 January 1996)

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over 3 terms. He starred in over 300 films, predominantly in Telugu cinema, and was referred to as Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarwa Bhouma (the world's famous emperor of acting).

