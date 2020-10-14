Kalyani Priyadarshan Takes To Social Media To Praise Brinda Gopal After Her Award Win

Kalyani Priyadarshan recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for choreographer Brinda Gopal who has been named the winner in the best choreography category by the Kerala State Film Academy for her work in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. However, interestingly the movie has not premiered yet.

To commemorate Brinda's achievement, Kalyani Priyadarshan took to social media to praise the choreographer. She also thanked Brinda Gopal for putting in the efforts to make Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham's beautiful.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's note for Brinda after she wins best choreography award for Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Above is Kalyani Priyadarshan's latest post on social media. In her post, Kalyani Priyadarshan revealed that Brinda Gopal won the best choreographer award even before the release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The actor praised Brinda Gopal and thanked her for giving the movie beautiful visuals for its songs.

Kalyani Priyadarshan added that she could not wait for people to watch the movie. Kalyani Priyadarshan also said that it was an honour to work with Brinda Gopal. She also congratulated Brinda Gopal for her fourth Kerala State Award.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will be a historical epic war film that features Mohanlal in the lead role as Kunjali Marakkar IV. Kalyani Priyadarshan will play the role of the female lead Aisha. Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, and Keerthy Suresh will also play important roles in the movie.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is directed by Priyadarshan. The movie is set in the 16th century and follows the life and exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the naval admiral of the Samoothiri. The movie has a budget ₹100 crores, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam movies of all time. Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham was actually set to release in March of 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, which shut down all theatres.

