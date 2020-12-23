Kalyani Priyadarshan Overwhelmed With Love As Fans Celebrate #3YearsOfKalyanism

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrated three years of her acting career yesterday on December 22, 2020. The actor shared her joy in a tweet as her fans celebrated #3YearsOfKalyanism and she felt elated with all the love that she received. Read further ahead to know more about her tweet and what the actor is up to.

Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrates three years of her debut

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy Lakshmi, made her entry in the film industry back in 2013 as an assistant to production designer Sabu Cyril, for the Hrithik Roshan starring movie Krrish 3. After she spent close to four years behind the camera, she took up acting and made her debut with the 2017 Telugu movie Hello.

The movie, as well as Kalyani’s career as an actor, completed three years yesterday on December 22, 2020, and her fans celebrated this with the hashtag trend #3YearsOfKalyanism and the actor expressed how she is stunned by the love she is receiving.

Honestly I have no idea what I’ve done to get the love I’ve seen. But I hope ONE DAY I manage to make these guys proud ... it’s a long ways ahead though I feel... nothing wrong with slow and steady https://t.co/0i6T4iWZWv — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) December 21, 2020

In her debut movie Hello, which was directed by Vikram Kumar the actor was seen romancing Akhil Akkineni. The project was bankrolled by the Annapurna Studios banner with music scored by Anup Rubens and revolved around the efforts of a guy who decides to reconcile with his childhood sweetheart.

Kalyani then made her Tamil debut with the movie Hero starring Sivakarthikeyan after she did a few Telugu projects. Recently, in 2020 the actor made her Malayalam debut with the movie Varana Avashyamund alongside Dulquer Salman, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Urvasi, and KPAC Lalitha.

