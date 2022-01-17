Kamal Haasan Admitted To Ramachandra Hospital For Check-up, To Get Discharged By Evening

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Porur Ramachandra Hospital. Sources close to the actor informed Republic Media Network that the actor has gone for a routine check-up and he is scheduled to return home today in the evening after getting his health parameters checked.

In wake of the ongoing COVID-19 cases, the actor has gone for a routine test. Earlier, the actor was hospitalised for two weeks in December after contracting COVID-19. The actor had gone to Chicago, US, to launch his clothing line, Kamal Haasan's House of Khaddar in November 2020. Upon his return, he developed a slight cough. He isolated himself at the hospital for two weeks. Later, he was discharged from the hospital and he had shared a picture with the doctors who were treating him.

The actor had then shared a statement on Twitter and thanked the doctors who treated him. He then expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader, Seeman, Pattali Makkal Katchi's Anbumani Ramadas, and Puducherry's former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. He had also thanked his best friend Superstar Rajinikanth, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, Vairamuthu, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Sripriya, and other celebrities. Kamal Haasan congratulated director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the Vikram team for their work in his absence.

Meanwhil4e, the actor who has a list of films lined up, recently announced that his company, Raaj Kamal Films International is collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India for their upcoming production, Thampi. The film will star actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has films like Doctor, Remo, Hero, and Don under his credits, in the lead role and will be helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, who is known for 2017's release Rangoon. The team of the production house welcomed the actor and the director on board.

Image: Instagram/diehard.kamalians