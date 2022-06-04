Kamal Haasan Announces His Next Film With Director Mahesh Narayanan After Vikram’s Success

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram hit the theatres on May 3, Friday, and created a buzz among the audience due to its thrilling plotline and a stellar performance by the cast members.

As the fans have been delightfully enjoying the film in theatres, Kamal Haasan dropped in yet another delightful piece of news and left fans amazed. Read further ahead to know more about Kamal Haasan's latest announcement.

Kamal Haasan to star in Mahesh Narayanan's next

According to Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan recently made an announcement soon after the release of Vikram and revealed that he has signed his next project with the Malik director, Mahesh Narayanan. While announcing the same, the actor reflected on the next film and revealed that he has made a commitment to filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. Adding to it, he also mentioned how they seem to understand each other and revealed that they were tweaking the script a bit. Kamal Haasan then stated that the film is set to hit the floors by the end of July.

He said, “I have a commitment with Mr Mahesh Narayanan. He began his career with me as a cinematographer and editor. We seem to understand each other and I have completed a script for me. We are tweaking it a bit and plan to hit the floors by July end, early August."

Moreover, Kamal Haasan opened up about performing comedy characters in films and added how he would love to do a comedy film soon. “I have not done a comedy in the national arena, but the number of comedy films in Tamil is more than anyone else. We have to do subjects which would be intriguing. I want to do a comedy film even now, but as they say, comedy is a serious business. So, you have to be careful of how you do it,” he added.

More about Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie featured a stellar cast of actors namely Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese among others. The trailer of the film was earlier screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan