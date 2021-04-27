Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan Asks 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj To Make Changes In Script: Reports

Actor Kamal Haasan has asked Vikram movie's director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make some changes in the script. Read on to know the whole story.

Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Source: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter

Kamal Haasan is set to appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming directional Vikram. The film's first look was unveiled on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday last year, November 7, 2020, and it is anticipated to release around Diwali this year. However, it looks like Haasan had recently asked director Lokesh to make a few changes in the script.

Kamal Haasan asks director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make changes in Vikram's script

According to various reports, Kamal Haasan read the entire script of Vikram and wanted a few changes in the story. He has reportedly asked Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make some minor changes in the storyline. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Vikram is touted to be a political thriller and the film is being planned to be wrapped up within a single schedule. Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action-adventure film directed by Rajasekhar which also starred Kamal Haasan along with Sathyaraj, among others.

About Vikram movie's cast and crew

The shooting for Vikram will go on floors in May this year after the Tamil Nadu assembly election results since Kamal Haasan had contested from the Coimbatore South Constituency. The film will be produced by Kamal Hasaan under his production hour Raj Kamal Films International banner. The music for the film will be composed by the Why This Kolaveri Di fame Anirudh Ravichander.

Initially, the actor-director Raghava Lawrence was supposed to play the role of the antagonist in the film. However after he stepped down, earlier this month it was revealed that Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role instead and he will essay the role of a politician.

About Kamal Haasan's upcoming film

Apart from Vikram, Kamal Haasan will be seen in the Indian 2, sequel to the 1996 film Indian, directed by Shankar. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The music for the film will also be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography and editing will be handled by R. Rathnavelu and A. Sreekar Prasad respectively.

