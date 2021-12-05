Kamal Haasan Back To Work Immediately After Recovery From COVID-19; Watch His Message

Kamal Haasan immediately resumed work after being treated for COVID-19 recently. The actor-politician was back on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 the same day that he was discharged from hospital.

He conveyed his gratitude for the good wishes for his recovery. The Moondram Pirai star shared that it was the love from his well-wishers that helped him recover from the disease.

Kamal Haasan back to work after COVID-19 treatment, shoots for Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Kamal Haasan resumed work by shooting for an episode for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 on Saturday, hours after being discharged from the hospital.

The promo of the episode too has been released by the makers. In the video, Haasan, dressed in a sweater and jeans looked hale and hearty. He addressed the audiences, and said that it was only their love that had helped him recover.

It was Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan, who had stepped into his shoes on the show, when he was hospitalised. However, Haasan seemed to track the show from outside, and shared his analysis that the contestants were playing as individuals and having their own strategies in the game. He added that it will be revealed only in due course if the strategies come to their aid or not.

Kamal Haasan discharged after COVID-19 recovery

Kamal Haasan was discharged from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai, where he was treated for almost two weeks. Pictures and videos of him leaving the hospital had surfaced on social media.

He had been admitted to the hospital on November 22. The National Award-winner had then said that the initial symptoms were of cough after his vist to the USA.

The 67-year-old shared a note on social media after his discharge from the hospital, expressing his gratitude to all who had prayed and wished him a speedy recovery. His message mentioned the doctors who treated him, his daughters, Shruti and Akshara and his team members who took care of him while skipping their own food and sleep.

He mentioned Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, fellow legends, actor Rajinikanth and music director Ilayaraaja and also the team of his film Vikram, for managing well without him. He shared that he understood the power of the love of his fans, who shed tears over his health.