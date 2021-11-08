Kamal Haasan Becomes First Indian Actor To Get His Digital Avatar In Metaverse

Kamal Haasan is all set to become the first Indian artist to have his own digital avatar in the metaverse. Kamal Haasan, through Lotus Media Entertainment, partnered with Fantico, to exclusively launch his digital avatars, NFTs and will also debut in the metaverse. Fantico will be launching a game based on metaverse wherein the prominent actor will have his own world. The NFTs are slated to be launched onwww.kamal.fantico.io.

Fantico, India’s first curated celebrity NFT and fan engagement platform will give an opportunity for all his fans globally to interact with him by exploring his world, interacting with his digital avatars, buying memorabilia and souvenirs - both physical and digital, meet and greet sessions and many other ways.

The actor expressed his delight at how excited he was to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world which is now becoming metaverse. Kamal Haasan said in a press statement, “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse.. my life’s journey of over six decades have blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life will be my offering for this metaverse.”

On the other hand, Abhayanand Singh, CEO Fantico, mentioned in the press statement, “We are very excited to announce that we will be launching a game-based Metaverse which will be first of its kind in India. To have a legend such as Kamal Haasan on our platform will only set the trend for more creators to adapt to the future of fan engagement.”

While the details of the Metaverse and his virtual world haven't been unveiled yet, it was stated that that they will first launch a list of NFTs which will bring his fans closer to the icon.

Image: Facebook/@Kamalhaasan