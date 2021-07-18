Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan Begins 'Vikram' With Poojai & 'comrades'; Feels Like 'high School Reunion'

Kamal Haasan began 'Vikram' with poojai & 'comrades' like Vijay Sethupathi while Fahaadh Faasil was missing & stated that he felt like a 'high school reunion'.

It’s been three years since Kamal Haasan was seen on the big screen. While Indian 2 has been in the making for a while, the actor showed that politics, after an unsuccessful stint in the recent Tamil Nadu elections, would take a backseat for some time at least, by announcing his production Vikram. The first day of shooting for the film gave the veteran a ‘high school reunion’ feeling as he had been away from film sets for so long. 

Kamal Haasan shares a glimpse of Vikram's first day shoot 

The announcement that Kamal Haasan was joining hands with fellow Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi and the Malayalam film industry’s acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil had become a talking point last week. The team kicked off the shooting of the movie on Saturday with a prayer ceremony, held at Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films office. 

In a video, one could see the director of the movie, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his team of technicians, working up the camera and the other settings, and also participating in the ‘poojai’. Vijay Sethupathi then arrived and was shown some glimpses on the monitor. Haasan then arrived, wearing a face shield, and greeted his team, posed with them, and had a wink for the camera in the end.  

The Vishwaroopam star wrote that it was the longest that he had been away from shootings in the 50 years of his career, as many filmmakers had not seen action for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The 66-year-old welcomed all his ‘comrades from all echelons’  which included Lokesh and his ‘enthusiastic team’ and called his co-stars as his 'talented brothers.'

Haasan had launched the movie with a grand poster of the trio in their bearded avatars. He wrote, '“Only valour should wear the crown" as he sought support from the fans to grant them 'victory.'

