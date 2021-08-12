Kamal Haasan Clocks 64 Years In Cinema: Here Are Some Of His Career's Exemplary Works

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan clocked in 62 years in Indian cinema on August 12 to become a celebrity to achieve this rare status. The 66-year-old actor made his acting debut at a young age in the Tamil movie Kalathur Kannamma in 1960 for which he was conferred with the President's Gold Medal. With more than 220 movies under his belt, the actor's work has served as an example for many budding actors and will remain to do. On this occasion, let's take a look at Kamal Haasan's movies that turned him into an iconic figure in cinema over time.

Thevar Magan

Released in 1992, Thevar Magan is a perfect example of Haasan's extraordinary work covering taboo subjects such as caste and glorification of caste-based practices. Directed by Bharathan, the movie followed the story of a London-educated Saktivelu who fights against the odds to open a chain of restaurants in Chennai. The movie quickly gained a cult following in Tamil Nadu for authentically capturing its rural essence, catapulting Haasan's stardom even further.

Apoorva Sagodharargal (Appu Raja)

The actor is known for his versatility in acting and portraying wide-ranging emotions on screen. Released in 1989, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's Apoorva Sagodharargal showed the veteran actor in a double role. Haasan played a pensive officer as well as a notorious mistaken culprit in the movie. The movie was a huge commercial success with an impressive run of over 600 days in theatres.

Avvai Shanmughi (Chachi 420)

A classic in South Indian cinema, Avvai Shanmughi is one of the unforgettable movies of Kamal Haasan. The actor was lauded for impeccably playing the role of an aged woman. In order to see his daughter, a divorcee disguises himself as an old caretaker and finds himself being approached by his own father-in-law. The hilarious movie, directed by the actor himself, was a huge success at the box office.

Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan's work is synonymous with shining Indian cinema into the international limelight. Haasan's Hey Ram presented his exceptional work and was chosen by the Film Federation of India as its submission to the Oscars in 2000. It was also screen at the International Film Festival of India, 25th Toronto International Film Festival, 2000 Locarno Festival. The movie set an example for filmmaking in cinema and won three National Awards.

IMAGE- KAMAL HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM

