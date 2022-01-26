Kamal Haasan Congratulates 2022 Padma Awardees From Tamil Nadu; 'proud Of You'

The Government of India announced the complete list of recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2022 on the eve of the country's 73rd Republic Day. The Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in India and are divided into three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Actor Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account on January 26, 2022, and hailed the awardees from Tamil Nadu, expressing pride.

Kamal Haasan congratulates Padma Awards 2022 awardees from Tamil Nadu

The actor penned down three separate tweets and mentioned Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Shri Sundararajan Pichai, Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam, social worker Shri S Damodaran, actor Ms. Sowcar Janaki, Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan as he congratulated them. He then wrote "Tamil Nadu is proud of you" as he concluded his tweet on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

Have a look at Kamal Haasan's tweets here

பத்மபூஷண் விருது பெறும் தமிழரான டாடா குழுமத்தின் சேர்மன் நடராஜன் சந்திரசேகரன், தமிழகத்தில் பிறந்து அமெரிக்காவில் வாழும் கூகிள் நிறுவன தலைமைச் செயல் அதிகாரி சுந்தர் பிச்சை ஆகியோருக்கும் (1/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2022

பத்மஸ்ரீ விருது பெற்றிருக்கும் தமிழர்களான கவிஞர் சிற்பி பாலசுப்பிரமணியம், ஷெனாய் இசைக்கலைஞர் பண்டிட் எஸ். பாலேஷ், சமூக சேவகர் எஸ். தாமோதரன், பழம்பெரும் நடிகை செளகார் ஜானகி, சதிர் நடனக்கலைஞர் விராலிமலை ரா. முத்துக்கண்ணம்மாள், (2/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2022

கிளாரினெட் இசைக்கலைஞர் ஏ.கே.சி. நடராஜன், மருத்துவர் வீராசாமி சேஷய்யா, புதுச்சேரி தவில் இசைக்கலைஞர் ஏ.வி.முருகைய்யன் ஆகியோருக்கும் என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். உங்களால் தமிழகம் பெருமை கொள்கிறது. (3/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2022

The Padma awards are conferred by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year and this year, 128 individuals will be handed the prestigious award. The list of awardees are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day and include individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in the fields of sports, art, literature, education, social work, trade and more.