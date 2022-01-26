Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan Congratulates 2022 Padma Awardees From Tamil Nadu; 'proud Of You'

Actor Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account on January 26, 2022, and hailed the awardees from Tamil Nadu and said that the state was proud of them

kamal haasan

The Government of India announced the complete list of recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2022 on the eve of the country's 73rd Republic Day. The Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in India and are divided into three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Actor Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account on January 26, 2022, and hailed the awardees from Tamil Nadu, expressing pride. 

Kamal Haasan congratulates Padma Awards 2022 awardees from Tamil Nadu

The actor penned down three separate tweets and mentioned Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Shri Sundararajan Pichai, Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam, social worker Shri S Damodaran, actor Ms. Sowcar Janaki, Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan as he congratulated them. He then wrote "Tamil Nadu is proud of you" as he concluded his tweet on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

Have a look at Kamal Haasan's tweets here

The Padma awards are conferred by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year and this year, 128 individuals will be handed the prestigious award. The list of awardees are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day and include individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in the fields of sports, art, literature, education, social work, trade and more.

