Kamal Haasan Connects Via Video Call To Surprise Fan Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan recently went out of his way to connect with one of his ardent fans. A fan of his called Saketh has been diagnosed with brain cancer and expressed a desire to meet his favourite actor. Pictures and video clips of the video call session between Kamal Haasan and Saketh have gone viral on social media and fans of the actor are appreciating this gesture.

Kamal Haasan's latest interaction with his fan

The organiser of this call, Sandhya Vaidyanathan, took to her Instagram handle to share a video clipping of the session. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN!!! OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened .. I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for .. to make dreams true.. to help people.. !!! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so so positive... we are all so proud of him.. please pray for him Pic 3 is saketh being shocked.. that was epic @sakethiyer and @nagsjo you both are Rockstars.. an epitome of love and strength. I'm so happy to have made this possible for you .”

In her Instagram stories, Sandhya informed that Saketh was unaware of the video call with Kamal Haasan. He was pleasantly surprised and shocked when he was told about it. The Chachi 420 actor also gave his best wishes to Saketh to fight the disease.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens showered immense love on it. Many have appreciated Kamal Haasan’s gesture for doing this for his fan. One of them also commented by writing, "Hats off to you" while several others wished Saketh a speedy recovery and hoped for his recovery. See their reactions and comments below.

A look at Kamal Haasan's movies

The 66-year-old actor was last seen in the 2018 bilingual film Vishwaroopam II. He had begun shooting for the vigilante action thriller film Indian 2 which is directed by S. Shankar. However, the shooting soon came to a halt. The cast of the film also includes Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Kamal Haasan will also be seen in the action thriller film Vikram.

Image: KAMAL HAASAN’S INSTAGRAM

