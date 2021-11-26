Kamal Haasan 'continues To Be Stable' After Contracting COVID, Hospital Informs

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's health update looked promising as the hospital has now confirmed that he continues to be stable after contracting COVID-19. The star first contracted the virus on Monday after returning from his trip to the US and took to his social media to confirm it as well as urge the fans to stay safe. Currently admitted in a hospital in Chennai, here's the latest update on the actor's health.

Kamal Haasan's Health Update

The new update from Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre officials in Chennai confirmed that the actor continues to be stable post contacting COVID-19. The statement from the hospital read, ''Sri Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. He is recovering well. His condition continues to be stable.'' See here:

For the unversed, the actor turned politician revealed that he has contracted the novel coronavirus on November 22 via his Twitter. He wrote, ''I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe." He was soon admitted to a Chennai hospital on November 24 where he is currently receiving treatment.

Earlier, the hospital shared an update when the veteran actor was undergoing treatment by writing, ''MNM president Kamal Haasan, has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai. His investigative parameters are under control and his condition continues to be stable.''

Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health 🙏 He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 24, 2021

His daughter, actor Shruti Haasan also shared a positive update on the veteran actor's health by writing, ''Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !!''

More on Kamal Haasan

On the work front, the 67-year-old actor is all set to star in the action-thriller film Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Shivani Narayanan. He will also be seen in the upcoming thriller Indian 2 which serves as a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta have joined the venture to be seen in significant roles.

(Image: ANI)