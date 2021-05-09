Kamal Haasan Could Not Get The Title Of 'Indian' For The Hindi Dubbed Version; Know Why

Actor Kamal Haasan has been a part of a slew of movies in his prolific career. In 1996, the actor was a part of the film Hindustani, alongside Manisha Koirala, Kasthuri, Sukanya, Nedumudi Venu, among others. Fans might not be aware that Kamal wanted the film to be titled Indian for the Hindi dubbed version. However, he couldn't get this name for his film, read on to know why.

Trivia about Indian movie

According to IMDb, Kamal Haasan wanted the title Indian for the Hindi dubbed version but the rights of the title were with Sunny Deol. He refused to give it up to the Unnaipol Oruvan actor. That is when the film was titled Hindustani, mentioned the site. The film became a box office hit and received positive reviews from fans. In the movie, Kamal plays a dual role of Senathipathy and Chandrabose. The success of the movie was such that it went on to bag three National Film Awards. While S. Shankar helmed the flick, A. M. Rathnam produced it and Sujatha Rangarajan penned it.

Meanwhile, the makers have decided to produce the sequel to this hit film, Indian 2. The sequel features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others. The much-anticipated film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It will mark the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan after more than two decades. The production of the movie was getting delayed since 2017 due to some reasons. However, in January 2021, the team resumed its production and again within a few months, the shooting was stalled. It was on January 17 when the makers unveiled a poster and revealed that the team had kick-started work on the upcoming outing.

Apart from this, the veteran actor will also be working with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a movie titled Vikram. On April 7, 2021, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared a candid picture with Kamal Hassan and wrote, "Aarambikkalaangala (shall we start) #Vikram". Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action-adventure film directed by Rajasekhar. The film is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

