Kamal Haasan Extends Wishes On 75 Years Of India's Independence; 'Let Us Take A Vow...'

Ahead of the 75th Independence day of India, iconic star Kamal Haasan extended his heartwarming wishes to every citizen of the country celebrating this day. The Vikram actor took to social media and posted a heartfelt note in Tamil where he recalled an incident when he met the British queen and revealed how a patriot inside him emerged suddenly.

Kamal Haasan recalls a patriotic moment while meeting the British Queen

Kamal Haasan recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note in which he first wished everyone a happy Independence Day and then recalled an incident that occurred 25 years ago at the inaugural function of his film Marudhanayagam. Stating further, he mentioned that he had to deliver a dialogue in front of the British Queen. The dialogue he delivered was "How did you get the thought that you can either own or lease or rent the sea, the air or the forests? Will you be as old as this tree? Who are you? This is my country. I walk on the ashes of my father. Tomorrow, my son will walk on my ashes."

Kamal Haasan then revealed how these lines weren't written for cinema and added how an expression of the fire was burning inside him while he said those lines. He even mentioned how it was the fire that was in the heart of every individual who had stepped up to recover the motherland that had been enslaved by foreigners. Reflecting on the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, he urged everyone to appreciate how they enabled us to celebrate this day.

The actor's note translated from Tamil read, "My hearty wishes to every Indian who is celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India. How did you get the thought that you can either own or lease or rent the sea, the air or the forests? Will you be as old as this tree? Who are you? This is my country. I walk on the ashes of my father. Tomorrow, my son will walk on my ashes. They were an expression of the fire burning inside me. This was the fire that was in the heart of every individual who had stepped up to recover the motherland that had been enslaved by foreigners. If you forget history, you will have to return to the very same old days says history. Let us take a vow not to forget history. Let us recall with gratitude the services of the brave freedom fighters of yesteryears and the personnel of the three armed forces who stand guard at our borders to enable us to celebrate this day. Courage and sacrifice is meant for everybody. Let us inculcate these."

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan