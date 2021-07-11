Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi Casting In 'Vikram' Is Winning Celebs Over

After roles as an actor, director, writer, and producer, Kamal Haasan was seeking a new responsibility, to lead Tamil Nadu through his political party and be a Member of the Legislative Assembly. While the goal remained unfulfilled, the actor-politician has returned to what he remains a master at, films. The return seems to be grand, as he gets joined by two more heavyweights of South film industry, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh in Vikram

Kamal Haasan took to social media to announce the movie in style, sharing a poster of himself, fellow Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi and Mollywood star Fahadh Fasil.

With intense looks and heavy beards in a monochromatic setting, the Indian 2 star wrote, “Only valour should wear the crown “. He added that he ‘dared’ to render before the audiences the ‘best’ of their talents. The 66-year-old hoped that audiences grant them him ‘victory’ like they have done before.

Along with the trio, he also tagged Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director, who is known for Kaithi, and the most recent Master, will be helming this venture. He is also the writer of the project.

Among the others to be tagged was Anirudh Ravichander, who will be composing the music of the film. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films is producing the movie.

This will be Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. This is also the second time Fahadh Faasil ventures outside Malayalam films, after signing up an antagonist in Telugu star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Celebs impressed with Kamal Haasan's Vikram

The casting coup left some actors of the film industry impressed. Suniel Shetty, Sharib Hashmi and Kushboo Sundar were among those bowled over. Suniel called the poster ‘fantastic’, loving Kamal Haasan’s look and stating that he was inspired. He wished the best to the team.

"Fabulous" is the right word to describe this poster!! @ikamalhaasan Sir you inspire us at so many levels. Absolutely love your look @VijaySethuOffl Hats off and all the very best to the entire team of Vikram!! @Dir_Lokesh #FahadFaasil 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hGeqXT8myI — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2021

Sharib exulted over his ‘absolute favourites’ in one frame and added that he could not wait for it. Kushboo Sundar called them 'super duper hottt.'

