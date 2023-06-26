Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To Woman Driver Who Quit Her Job Amid Controversy

Kamal Haasan is known for his philanthropy work. He often makes donations to various causes and helps out people in need. Recently, the actor gifted a car to a Coimbatore-based woman named Sharmila. She had quit her job as a bus driver after controversy about issuing a travel ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi.

3 things you need to know

Sharmila is 24 years old and the first woman bus driver of Coimbatore.

She was working at a private bus company.

The car was given to her on behalf of the Kamal Cultural Center.

"I was anguished over the recent debate surrounding Sharmila”, say Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan said in a statement, "I was anguished over the recent debate surrounding Sharmila, who was a very good example to women of her age. Sharmila should not remain a mere driver. My belief is to create many Sharmilas. She would now use the car for rental service and become an entrepreneur.”

(Kamal Haasan gifts car to young woman who quit her job as a bus driver | Image: @koushiktweets/Twitter)

What was the controversy?

Last week, DMK Parliamentarian Kanimozhi took a bus ride from Gandhipuram to Peelamedu in a bus driven by Sharmila. Even though Sharmila allegedly instructed the bus conductor not to request a ticket from Kanimozhi, he went ahead and demanded it. Six tickets were afterwards purchased by the MP's personal assistant.

The female bus driver said she had to give up her "dream job" after her colleague disrespected the politician. Later, when she went to the bus owner's office to discuss it, he did not agree with her. Additionally, the management accused her of seeking publicity by inviting prominent personalities to travel in the bus.

She claimed she had intimated the management about the proposed visit of the MP. However, she could not digest the "disrespect" meted out to the DMK leader. The transport firm, on the other hand, denied being informed about Kanimozhi's visit. They insisted Sharmila had left on her own accord.