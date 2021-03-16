Kamal Haasan had sweet family moment before filing nomination; Akshara roots for 'Bapuji'

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan will be fighting his first election as a candidate as he filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday. The veteran actor-politician will be fighting from the Coimbatore South constituency. Before filing the papers, Haasan had an emotional moment with his family, when he signed the document.

Kamal Haasan’s family moment before going to file nomination

Kamal Haasan was accompanied by his daughter, actor Akshara Haasan, niece and veteran actor Suhasini Maniratnam as he completed the formalities of the nomination at his office. However, the highlight was him taking the blessings of his ‘mani komalam’, his sister-in-law (wife of Charuhasan) and mother of Suhasini. After the lady blessed Haasan, the trio was also seen cheering as he put pen to the document.

Akshara and Suhasini took to Instagram to share the moments. The former wrote that she felt blessed to be a part of the ‘auspicious moment.’ She also conveyed her best wishes to her ‘Bapuji.’

Suhasini too sent all the best to the ‘first very Hasan’ and called him an 'incredible phenomenon.'

Though Makkal Needhi Maiam fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and received 3.75 per cent votes, this will be the first major test for the party founded in 2018. Haasan will take on incumbent AIADMK's Amman K Arjunanan, Srinivasan, National President of BJP's Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) and Congress' Mayura S Jayakumar in the battle.

After filing his nomination at Haasan stated that his decision to choose Coimbatore South was because it was the closest to his heart. He added that he plans to thwart the attempts of vested interests to foment 'communal trouble' in the region.

Haasan, who has been a critic of the AIADMK and DMK, stated that the ‘outsider’ tag for him could be a creation of the media or his political rivals and that his efforts for the constituency would be towards the improvement of roads, drinking water supply and also the Airport expansion.

"I want to make Coimbatore a model city not only at the Indian level but at the international level," Haasan added. "Politics is not my profession like others. Politics is my duty, with honesty," he said.

The Tamil Nadu state elections are being held on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2.

(With PTI inputs)

